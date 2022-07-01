Ankita Lokhande gives sneak peek into her luxurious house, introduces family in 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' style

On Thursday, television actress Ankita Lokhande dropped a video on her social media account in which she can be seen introducing her family in 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' style. She also gave a sneak peek into her house. Her new luxurious house looks beautiful, house tour video is now going viral on social media.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this." Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor have commented on the video.

Take a look: