Ankita Lokhande gives sneak peek into her luxurious house, introduces family in 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' style

Television actress Ankita Lokhande can be seen introducing her family in 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' style

  • Jul 01, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

On Thursday, television actress Ankita Lokhande dropped a video on her social media account in which she can be seen introducing her family in 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' style. She also gave a sneak peek into her house. Her new luxurious house looks beautiful, house tour video is now going viral on social media.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this." Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor have commented on the video.

Take a look:

1. Main Entrance

Main Entrance
1/8

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently moved to their new home. On Thursday, the actress introduced all her fans to her family and gave a sneak peek into her beautiful house.

2. Mother-in-law

Mother-in-law
2/8

Ankita Lokhande introduced her mother-in-law who was wearing a yellow and red saree teamed up with a pink blouse. She was seen sitting on the sofa in the living room. 

3. Father-in-law

Father-in-law
3/8

Ankita Lokhande's father-in-law was sitting on a beautiful white sofa. Her luxurious house looks beautiful. The living area is spacious. 

4. Sister-in-law

Sister-in-law
4/8

Ankita then turned the camera to the other side where her sister-in-law was standing.  In the background, a big watch can be seen hanging on the wall. The house has a white colour interior theme. 

5. Temple

Temple
5/8

Ankita Lokhande showed her temple to her fans. All her family members gathered at her home for the puja. 

6. Mother

Mother
6/8

Ankita Lokhande's mother, who was in the lobby, was looking very happy while posing for her daughter. 

7. Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain
7/8

Ankita also introduced us to her 'pati parmeshwar' Vicky Jain who was sitting on a couch in the living room.

8. Brother-in-law

Brother-in-law
8/8

Ankita Lokhande's brother-in-law was sitting with his father in the hall.

