Ankita Lokhande drops steamy photos with husband Vicky Jain

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's jaw-dropping photos.
Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain, the love of her life, a few months ago. The two look incredible together, and the Pavitra Rishta actress frequently shares images with Vicky that go viral. She just shared images from a glamorous picture shoot.
1. Ankita Lokhande's outfit
Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in a cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit.
2. Vicky Jain's outfit
Vicky Jain, on the other hand, is dressed in a blue shirt that suits him perfectly.
3. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's hairdo
Vicky went for a sleekly styled wet jel appearance, while Ankita Lokhande went for an open curly hairdo.
4. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain strike stunning poses
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have struck some sexy poses. Ankita is seen sitting in Vicky's lap, the two of them romantically looking at each other.
5. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's post
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dropped a bunch of photos with the caption 'Chemistry between two people is the strangest science of all.'
6. Celeb reaction to Ankita Lokhande's post
Reacting to the photos, Nisha Rawal wrote 'aww.' Aly Gony called them 'beautiful people' and Anita H Reddy wrote 'ufff.'