Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ankita Lokhande drops steamy photos with husband Vicky Jain

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's jaw-dropping photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 13, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain, the love of her life, a few months ago. The two look incredible together, and the Pavitra Rishta actress frequently shares images with Vicky that go viral. She just shared images from a glamorous picture shoot.

1. Ankita Lokhande's outfit

Ankita Lokhande's outfit
1/6

Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in a cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. 

2. Vicky Jain's outfit

Vicky Jain's outfit
2/6

Vicky Jain, on the other hand, is dressed in a blue shirt that suits him perfectly.

3. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's hairdo

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's hairdo
3/6

Vicky went for a sleekly styled wet jel appearance, while Ankita Lokhande went for an open curly hairdo.

4. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain strike stunning poses

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain strike stunning poses
4/6

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have struck some sexy poses. Ankita is seen sitting in Vicky's lap, the two of them romantically looking at each other.

5. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's post

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's post
5/6

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dropped a bunch of photos with the caption 'Chemistry between two people is the strangest science of all.'

6. Celeb reaction to Ankita Lokhande's post

Celeb reaction to Ankita Lokhande's post
6/6

Reacting to the photos,  Nisha Rawal wrote 'aww.' Aly Gony called them 'beautiful people' and Anita H Reddy wrote 'ufff.'

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.