Amid Shweta Tiwari’s ‘bra size’ comment row, a look at her other controversies

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has again landed into controversies, this time with an indecent, derogatory remark on God.
Television actress Shweta Tiwari has again grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. But this isn't the first time for Tiwari. Let's track down some of the infamous controversies of the actress.
1. Shweta Tiwari's 'Bra' comment
The most recent incident of Shweta is her insulting remark during a promotional event of her web series at Bhopal. During the event, the actress said, "Mera bra ka size bhagwaan jaanta hai," and that has not gone well with masses and few political personalities. (Image source: Akash Diwedi Twitter)
2. Shweta Tiwari's 'Ugly Marriage' with Raja Chaudary
Shweta got married to actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, and they were blessed with daughter Palak in 2000. But nine years after the marriage, the duo got divorced and their separation news was in the media front. Tiwari accused Raja of physically assaulting her, and she even stated that Raja's abusive, alcoholic nature spoiled their marriage. (Image source: File Photo)
3. Shweta donning bikini on television
The actress who gained popularity by playing straightforward women Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' stunned her fans when she donned a bikini on the reality show 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao.' Her bold avatar did not go well with her fans. (Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)
4. Shweta accusing Abhinav Kohli of physical assault
In 2013, Shweta Tiwari got married to Abhinav Kohli, and after some time the actress shared that she got unlucky in love again. The actress registered a complaint against Kohli for physically assaulting her. (Image source: File Photo)
5. The fight for Reyansh's custody
Shweta and Abhinav got blessed with son Reyansh in 2016. However, their relationship turned bitter with every passing day and Abhinav accused Shweta of being careless towards their son. Soon their fight become public and Shweta and Abhinav came out in media for clarification. Last year in October, Shweta court granted her Reyansh's custody and Abhinav is allowed to visit him on weekends. (Image source: File Photo)