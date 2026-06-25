Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Jun 25, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
1.Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has teamed up with a budding actor, a model, a Gen-Z Glam icon, and a digital personality, his daughter, Riva Kishan.
2.Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni
Actor Kushal Tandon (previosuly participated in Bigg Boss) is a well-known Television actor. On the other hand, there is Arslan Goni, an Indian actor, and Sussanne Khan's boyfriend. They also promise to be a deadly duo.
3.Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah
Zaid Darbar, a choreographer, dancer, and content creator, partnered with Daisy Shah, an actor, model, and former choreographer. Daisy is well-known for her Hindi film appearances in movies such as Jai Ho and Race 3, as well as for her work in Kannada cinema.
4.Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa
Mini Mathur is a renowned television host, actress, and model known for her warm, articulate personality and effortless charm on screen. Nikhil Chinapa, an energetic and dynamic personality, has donned multiple hats – that of a DJ, VJ, music festival curator, as well as television host.
5.Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor
Ruhee Dosani, the digital creator and dancer, will team up with her friend Niti Taylor. Bright, energetic, and charming. Niti is also a popular Indian television actor and a social media personality.
6.Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed
Gamer Vanshaj Singh is a popular digital creator known for his gaming content, livestreams, and entertainment-driven videos. Joining him is Dolly Javed, the sister of Urofi. She's also a social media personality known for her candid and engaging content.
7.Payal Dhare and Sabby Suri
Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, is one of India's most prominent gaming creators and esports influencers. Her ally is Sabby Suri, a vibrant personality known for her work across entertainment and the digital space.
8.Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera
Delbar Arya is an actress and model known for her work across films, music videos, and digital content. Partnering with him on Alliance is Armaan Khera, actor, musician, and writer. Kunal Kemmu's Alliance will start from 26 June, dropping daily at 12:00 noon on Prime Video.