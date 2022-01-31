All you need to know about ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash's journey from TV debut life to reality show winner is detailed here.
'Bigg Boss 15' came to an end Sunday night after months of drama, battles, tears, and laughs. For fans, the Salman Khan-hosted show is an all-time entertainer, and the participants are frequently discussed in the viewer's household.
Tejasswi Prakash won this season, with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra coming in second and third.
1. Tejasswi Prakash - Parents
Prakash Wayangankar, Tejasswi's father, is a well-known vocalist. In the most recent episode of 'BB 15,' her mother was seen recording a video to support her daughter and also performing a challenge on the stage.
2. Tejasswi Prakash- TV shows
Tejasswi made her acting debut in a romantic drama series on the Indian television channel Life OK in 2012. She has participated in the popular Colors TV serial 'Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon ki' in 2012. She rose to stardom after appearing in Rohit Shetty's programme 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.
3. Tejasswi Prakash - 'Naagin 6' lead
All 'Naagin' fans were wondering who would play the new lead in the show's sixth season, and to everyone's astonishment, Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the new lead on the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15'.
4. Tejasswi Prakash - Bigg Boss Journey
From the beginning to the conclusion, Tejasswi Prakash maintained a very strong persona. She gave it her all in her tasks and managed to establish some amazing friendships. The TV actress had numerous conflicts with Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant, and others, but she handled them gracefully and was named the winner.
5. Tejasswi Prakash - Relationship with Karan Kundrra
On the show, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met and developed an unbreakable relationship. Their adorable moments made their fans happy, and they've been shipping them since the beginning. Their admirers refer to them as 'TejRan.'