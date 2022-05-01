Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Aladdin star Avneet Kaur raises temperature in multi-coloured swimsuit, shares photos on Instagram

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's amazing photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 01, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Avneet Kaur began her acting career as a child actress and has since blossomed into a stunning diva. Avneet's career has been a huge success, and she has a large following. Her most recent Instagram photos have gone viral on the internet.

1. Avneet Kaur's outfit

Avneet Kaur's outfit
1/5

Avneet Kaur was spotted in a multicoloured swimsuit that she looked stunning in.

2. Avneet Kaur's makeup

Avneet Kaur's makeup
2/5

Avneet Kaur opted for bold lips, a perfect base, and a subtle eye makeup look.

3. Avneet Kaur's hairstyle

Avneet Kaur's hairstyle
3/5

Avneet Kaur put her hair into a bun which is looking perfect on her outfit.

4. Avneet Kaur's accessories

Avneet Kaur's accessories
4/5

In terms of accessories, Avneet Kaur kept it basic. She appears to be wearing only two bracelets.

5. Avneet Kaur's post

Avneet Kaur's post
5/5

Avneet took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos. She captioned the photo with Justin Bieber's song lyrics. She wrote, "I got my peaches out in Georgia."

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.