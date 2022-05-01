Aladdin star Avneet Kaur raises temperature in multi-coloured swimsuit, shares photos on Instagram

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's amazing photos here.
Avneet Kaur began her acting career as a child actress and has since blossomed into a stunning diva. Avneet's career has been a huge success, and she has a large following. Her most recent Instagram photos have gone viral on the internet.
1. Avneet Kaur's outfit
Avneet Kaur was spotted in a multicoloured swimsuit that she looked stunning in.
2. Avneet Kaur's makeup
Avneet Kaur opted for bold lips, a perfect base, and a subtle eye makeup look.
3. Avneet Kaur's hairstyle
Avneet Kaur put her hair into a bun which is looking perfect on her outfit.
4. Avneet Kaur's accessories
In terms of accessories, Avneet Kaur kept it basic. She appears to be wearing only two bracelets.
5. Avneet Kaur's post
Avneet took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos. She captioned the photo with Justin Bieber's song lyrics. She wrote, "I got my peaches out in Georgia."