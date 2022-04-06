Search icon
Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur poses in unbuttoned pants, drops sizzling photos on Instagram

Take a look at these door-worthy photographs Avneet Kaur shared on Instagram.

  • Apr 06, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

Avneet Kaur began her career as a young actress and has now grown into a beautiful diva. Avneet's career has been quite successful, and she has a significant fan base. Her most recent Instagram photographs are causing a stir on the internet. 

1. Avneet Kaur stuns in casual outfit

1/5

Avneet Kaur shared images of herself in a lovely casual ensemble, which made her followers' hearts skip a beat.

2. Avneet Kaur's makeup

2/5

Avneet Kaur wore a light eyeshadow and a neutral lipstick.

3. Avneet Kaur's poses for the lens

3/5

Avneet Kaur was seen posing sensually with her jeans unbuttoned.

4. Avneet Kaur's post

4/5

Avneet Kaur uploaded multiple images in the same attire in several posts. She captioned one of the posts as , "Work on you, for you !!!."

5. Fans reaction to Avneet Kaur's post

5/5

Her fans reacted quickly to her post. Some referred to her as a diva, while others claimed she was beautiful, while yet others used many emojis in their comments.

