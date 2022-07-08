Ahead of wedding, Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh seek blessings at 800-year-old Lord Shiva temple

Popular actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend-partner Sangram Singh on July 9.
Lock up contestant, actress Payal Rohatgi will get married to her long-time boyfriend and partner Sangram Singh tomorrow July 9. The duo were dating for 12 years, and finally, they decided to tie the knot. The respected wrestler Singh has been quite vocal about his relationship with Payal, and the latter is in love with him head over heels. Today (July 8), the couple went to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev at the 800-years-old Rajeshwar Mahadev temple of Agra. The pictures and videos from the place are going viral, and netizens are sending good wishes to the duo. (Images source: Viral Bhayani, Team Payal Rohatgi Instagram)
1. Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh seeking Lord's blessings
The couple went to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev at the 800-years-old Rajeshwar Mahadev temple of Agra. The pictures and videos from the place are going viral, and netizens are sending good wishes to the duo. This is the perfect way to start a new life. Om Namah Shivay.
2. Payal Rohatgi- Sangram Singh's decade long relationship
Lock Upp season 1 contestant Payal Rohatgi dated Sangram Singh for 12 years. The couple will finally exchange vows on 9th July 2022 at JP Palace in Agra.
3. Payal-Sangram: The mature couple
Just look at them. You can see the love they both have for each other in their eyes. Payal and Sangram have been quite vocal about their love on public platforms, and this union is an example of true love.
4. The intimate-yet-lavish wedding of Payal-Sangram
Before they reach Agra, the duo had their intimate Mehandi ceremony. Payal has shared these moments from her special day on Instagram, and her glow is quite evident in the photos.
5. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh posing with cops
As soon as the duo arrived at Agra temple, several people gathered around to see Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi. But amidst the love of loved ones and tight security arrangements made by the police, the prayers and pre-wedding rituals were conducted in peace and happiness. Here, the duo is acknowledging police contributions by posing with them.
6. The wedding and reception of Payal-Sangram
Payal shared her wedding invite video on social media which went viral in no time. Fans are wishing the couple on social media. According to News 18, Payal stated, “It is a very very private family gathering – just his family and my family,” she said. The actress further added, “No friends in the pre-wedding and wedding, I want it to be just family and he (Sangram) too.” The wedding reception will be held on July 15 in Delhi.