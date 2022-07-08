Ahead of wedding, Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh seek blessings at 800-year-old Lord Shiva temple

Lock up contestant, actress Payal Rohatgi will get married to her long-time boyfriend and partner Sangram Singh tomorrow July 9. The duo were dating for 12 years, and finally, they decided to tie the knot. The respected wrestler Singh has been quite vocal about his relationship with Payal, and the latter is in love with him head over heels. Today (July 8), the couple went to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev at the 800-years-old Rajeshwar Mahadev temple of Agra. The pictures and videos from the place are going viral, and netizens are sending good wishes to the duo. (Images source: Viral Bhayani, Team Payal Rohatgi Instagram)