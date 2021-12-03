Ahead of wedding, here’s a look at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s romantic pics

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's stunning pics here.
Famed for 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande is getting married to her sweetheart Vicky Jain. The actress recently had her bridal shower, and the photos have gone viral. She shared photos from her pre-wedding celebrations today, and they're impossible not to look at. So, as their wedding approaches, here are five of their roamntic photos that have been shared on social media.
1. Vicky Jain gives Ankita Lokhande a forehead kiss
Vicky Jain can be seen kissing Ankita Lokhande on the forehead in this adorable photo.
2. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's adorable hug
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen smiling in this photo as they give each other a hug and set couple goals.
3. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain look cute posing for the lens
Ankita Lokahnde is seen smiling as she poses for a shot with Vicky Jain. She's dressed in a black dress that looks great on her.
4. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's candid shot
Vicky Kaushal and Ankita Lokhande can be seen laughing their hearts out in this photo.
5. Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's pre-wedding festivities
Ankita Lokhande recently shared lovely photos of herself and Vicky Jain from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.