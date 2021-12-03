Ahead of wedding, here’s a look at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s romantic pics

Famed for 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande is getting married to her sweetheart Vicky Jain. The actress recently had her bridal shower, and the photos have gone viral. She shared photos from her pre-wedding celebrations today, and they're impossible not to look at. So, as their wedding approaches, here are five of their roamntic photos that have been shared on social media.