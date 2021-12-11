Search icon
Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, a look at his adorable photos with his mom

Here are a few photos of Sidharth Shukla with his mother ahead of his birth anniversary.

  • Dec 11, 2021, 10:57 AM IST

Fans and family members were shocked by Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. From his debut in 'Balika Vadhu' to his portrayal in 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya,' the actor has been adored by his admirers. His death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest, which has left an indelible mark on his admirers' hearts. His girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill, has been distraught. She even recorded a song in his honour, which quickly went viral. 

1. Sidharth Shukla and his mom pose holding customized cups

Sidharth Shukla and his mother are holding customized cups. The word 'sidhearts' was scrawled on one of the cups, which is how his admirers are referred as.

2. Sidharth Shukla smiles wide as he poses with his mom

Sidharth Shukla can be seen smiling wide as his mother wraps her arms around him and poses for the lens.

3. Sidahrth Shukla's mom and sister kiss him on the cheek

Sidharth Shukla's victory on 'Bigg Boss' brought joy to his family and followers. Following his win, the actor could be seen posing with his mother and sister, who are kissing him on the cheek.

4. Sidharth Shukla's mom holds his 'Bigg Boss' trophy

Sidharth Shukla's mother is pictured holding his 'Bigg Boss' trophy.

5. Sidharth Shukla's mom's visit to 'Bigg Boss' house

During the family special week, Sidharth Shukla's mother paid a visit to the 'Bigg Boss' house.

