Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, a look at his adorable photos with his mom

Fans and family members were shocked by Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. From his debut in 'Balika Vadhu' to his portrayal in 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya,' the actor has been adored by his admirers. His death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest, which has left an indelible mark on his admirers' hearts. His girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill, has been distraught. She even recorded a song in his honour, which quickly went viral.