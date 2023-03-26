After Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire at pool-side in monokini, see viral photos

Earlier this week, Shweta Tiwari decided to raise the temperature with her hot photos. Now, her daughter Palak Tiwari has added more oomph on a sunny Sunday. Check out the photos.
On Monday, Shweta Tiwari stunned netizens with her photos from her pool day. Internet users called her hot and happening and even a competitor to Palak. It seems like Shweta's daughter, Palak, has taken it seriously. Thus, she has dropped pool-side photos and she's looking sizzling hot. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Palak Tiwari Instagram)
1. Hot Palak Tiwari enjoying her Sunday at pool side
Here's the first photo of Palak Tiwari looking sizzling hot in a monokini at the pool side.
2. Flaunt-it like Palak Tiwari
Before going into the pool, Palak makes sure to pose with elegance for a perfect photo.
3. Palak Tiwari setting internet on fire
Palak Tiwari dropped the photos with the caption "Pool day." Within 3 hours of the upload, the photos got more than 100K likes and several comments.
4. Palak Tiwari's day out with step-brother Reyansh Kohli
Just like her mother, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari accompanied her step-brother Reyansh Kohli in the pool.
5. Netizens compare Palak Tiwari with Shweta Tiwari
As soon as Palak dropped the photos, netizens were quick enough to share their opinions. A few of them compared mother-daughter duo. One of the users wrote, "Shweta jaisi nahi hai." Another user wrote, "More beautiful than Shweta."