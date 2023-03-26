Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3032407
HomePhotos

After Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire at pool-side in monokini, see viral photos

Earlier this week, Shweta Tiwari decided to raise the temperature with her hot photos. Now, her daughter Palak Tiwari has added more oomph on a sunny Sunday. Check out the photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 26, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

On Monday, Shweta Tiwari stunned netizens with her photos from her pool day. Internet users called her hot and happening and even a competitor to Palak. It seems like Shweta's daughter, Palak, has taken it seriously. Thus, she has dropped pool-side photos and she's looking sizzling hot. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Palak Tiwari Instagram)

1. Hot Palak Tiwari enjoying her Sunday at pool side

Hot Palak Tiwari enjoying her Sunday at pool side
1/5

Here's the first photo of Palak Tiwari looking sizzling hot in a monokini at the pool side. 

2. Flaunt-it like Palak Tiwari

Flaunt-it like Palak Tiwari
2/5

Before going into the pool, Palak makes sure to pose with elegance for a perfect photo. 

3. Palak Tiwari setting internet on fire

Palak Tiwari setting internet on fire
3/5

Palak Tiwari dropped the photos with the caption "Pool day." Within 3 hours of the upload, the photos got more than 100K likes and several comments. 

4. Palak Tiwari's day out with step-brother Reyansh Kohli

Palak Tiwari's day out with step-brother Reyansh Kohli
4/5

Just like her mother, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari accompanied her step-brother Reyansh Kohli in the pool. 

5. Netizens compare Palak Tiwari with Shweta Tiwari

Netizens compare Palak Tiwari with Shweta Tiwari
5/5

As soon as Palak dropped the photos, netizens were quick enough to share their opinions. A few of them compared mother-daughter duo. One of the users wrote, "Shweta jaisi nahi hai." Another user wrote, "More beautiful than Shweta." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 6 best drinks that help with acid reflux
Meet actor who was thrown out of popular TV show, then worked with Shah Rukh Khan; now gives Rs 500-crore blockbusters
Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?
Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
INS Brahmaputra: Missing sailor's body found days after major fire incident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews