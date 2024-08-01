Search icon
Remember Aashka Goradia from Kkusum? Was trolled for surgeries, quit acting, now runs Rs 830-crore company that makes...

Aashka Goradia rose to fame playing Kkumud in Kkusum from 2003-05 and was a top TV actress before she gave it all up for her own business, and became rich beyond measure

Aashka Goradia was one of the top actresses of her generation in Indian television. Having made a name for herself with shows like Kkusum and Kahiin To Hoga, she ventured into reality TV too, appearing on Bigg Boss. However, in 2019, she quit showbiz to become a businesswoman and now runs a multi-million dollar company

1. Who is Aashka Goradia?

Aashka Goradia is a former actress who made her debut in 2002 with Achanak 37 Saal Baad but rose to fame playing Kkumud Kapoor in the hit soap opera Kkusum (2003-05)

2. Aashka Goradia’s TV career

Aashka Goradia had a very successful career in television, starring in major shows such as Kahiin To Hoga, Virrudh, Adaalat, as well as appearing in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

3. When Aashka Goradia was trolled for her lip job

However, the actress faced trolling and abuse after she got a lip job in 2018. Aashka responded by saying that her choice to look better did not make her fake

4. Why Aashka Goradia quit acting

By 2019, Aashka had quit acting for good, focussing more on yoga and fitness as well as her business venture, Renee Cosmetics

5. Aashka Goradia’s Rs 830-crore company

Renee Cosmetics is a cosmetic brand that Aashka Goradia runs with her partners. It is estimated to be worth $100 million (Rs 830 crore)

6. Renee Cosmetics’ links with Aashka Goradia’s celeb friends

Aashka named the first products of her brands after close friends like actresses Juhi Parmar, Mouni Roy, and Abigail Jain

7. Aashka Goradia’s personal life

In 2017, Aashka Goradia tied the knot with American businessman Brent Goble. The couple welcomed their first child – a boy – in October 2023

