Aamir Khan starrer 'Dhoom 3' child artist Siddharth Nigam is a social media sensation, see pics

The young boy of 'Dhoom 3' has grown up to be the handsome lad who has been making his female fans go weak in the knees. Check out his photos below.

Film and TV star Siddharth Nigam, first came to the audiences' notice when he essayed the role of young Sahir and Samar in Aamir Khan headlined 'Dhoom 3'. His performance as a child artist received much praise. Later, Siddharth went on to feature in several TV shows as a child star. And now, after several years of working in the industry, the young boy of 'Dhoom 3' has grown up to be the handsome lad who has been making his female fans go weak in the knees.

Check out some of his pictures on Instagram that his fans have been drooling over.