Aamir Khan starrer 'Dhoom 3' child artist Siddharth Nigam is a social media sensation, see pics

Film and TV star Siddharth Nigam, first came to the audiences' notice when he essayed the role of young Sahir and Samar in Aamir Khan headlined 'Dhoom 3'. His performance as a child artist received much praise. Later, Siddharth went on to feature in several TV shows as a child star. And now, after several years of working in the industry, the young boy of 'Dhoom 3' has grown up to be the handsome lad who has been making his female fans go weak in the knees.
1. Siddharth Nigam: Early life
Aamir Khan starrer 'Dhoom 3' child artist Siddharth Nigam has been brought up in Allahabad, UP. Later, Siddharth and his family moved to Mumbai. Siddharth elder brother Abhishek Nigam is also an actor. His mother reportedly runs an NGO and a beauty parlour. For the unversed, Siddharth started off as a gymnast and has represented India internationally. He has won several accolades as a gymnast.
2. How Siddharth Nigam bagged the role in Dhoom 3
Siddharth Nigam's first brush with acting happened when he starred in an advertisement for an FMCG brand. It was through the ad that the makers of Dhoom 3 noticed him and called him for an audition to play Sahir/Samar.
3. Siddharth Nigam: Television career
After his successful stint in Dhoom 3, Siddharth Nigam debuted on television with the role of Young Rudra in the mythological drama series 'Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani'. He then essayed the role of young Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and later participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 9. He also played young Shivaji in Peshwa Bajirao and portrayed the character of Bindusara in Chandra Nandini. From 2018 to 2021, he played Aladdin in Sony SAB's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He was last seen as Shivaay in Sony SAB's Hero – Gayab Mode On.
4. Siddharth Nigam: Social media star
Siddharth Nigam has a massive fan following. He is a social media star and his Instagram handle boasts an impressive 10 million fan following.
5. Siddharth Nigam: Music Videos
Besides films and TV, Siddharth Nigam has featured in several hit music videos namely, Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar, Dard Tere, Majnu, Wallah Wallah, Mere Sanam all of which were released in 2021. Besides these, he has done several other music videos as well.
6. Siddharth Nigam: Upcoming project
As for his upcoming project, Siddharth Nigam will be next seen in a film named The Shoonyah: Chapter 1 - Blow of The War Horns.