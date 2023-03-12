Search icon
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities

Krishna Mukherjee had an intimate-but-lavish mehendi celebration, and it went on to become a crazy bash with Krishna's friends from the television fraternity.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 12, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Krishna Mukherjee will get married to her long-time beau Chirag Batliwala on March 13. A few days before the wedding, an intimate mehendi ceremony was held and it was attended by many of her friends from the television fraternity. Let's take a look at the celebrations through photos. (Images source: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram)

1. Aly Goni calling Krishna Mukherjee's wedding as 'Bal Vivah'

Aly Goni calling Krishna Mukherjee's wedding as 'Bal Vivah'
1/6

Television actor and Krishna's friend Aly Goni attended the ceremony and even captured the bride-to-be. He shared the photo of Mukherjee enjoying the vibes of the evening and captioned it saying "Bal Vivah (child marriage)."

2. Krishna Mukherjee enjoying hookah

Krishna Mukherjee enjoying hookah
2/6

Why should guests should have all the fun? Actor Anita Hasnandani Reddy shared this photo of Krishna enjoying hookah at the ceremony on her Instagram. 

3. Krishna Mukherjee flashing her mehendi

Krishna Mukherjee flashing her mehendi
3/6

Here's bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee flashing her hand, dipped in the love of Chirag and Heena with actor Arjit Taneja. 

4. Jasmin Bhasin on Krishna Mukherjee

Jasmin Bhasin on Krishna Mukherjee
4/6

Actor Jasmin Bhasin also shared blessed her friend Krishna with this photo, and wrote, "Mehendi Mubarak to my beautiful and happy bride @krishna_mukherjee786." 

5. Krishna Mukherjee aka mad bride

Krishna Mukherjee aka mad bride
5/6

Krishna Mukherjee was also named a 'mad bride' by her friends. Here's the bride-to-be arriving for the Tomatina festivity. 

6. Aamir Ali enjoying Tomatina with Krishna Mukherjee

Aamir Ali enjoying Tomatina with Krishna Mukherjee
6/6

After the mehendi ceremony, Tomatina was also held, and it was attended by Krishna's close associate. Here's actor Aamir Ali enjoying the vibes of Ali Ali with the bride-to-be. 

