7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

The 18th season of Bigg Boss has begun with Salman Khan returning as the host. This season featured an exciting lineup of contestants from entertainment to other professions. It also features Rajat Dalal, the controversial influencer who feuded with Carryminati and Ajaz Khan. Let’s take a closer look at some of his controversies:
1. Who is Rajat Dalal?
Rajat describes himself as a fitness trainer and a digital creator. He hails from Faridabad and has joined the cast of Bigg Boss 18 as one of the contestants.
2. Controversy with Carryminati
Rajat was involved in a controversy with YouTuber Carryminati when the latter released a roast video mocking Dalal’s views on Sigma males.
3. Feud with Ajaz Khan
Rajat feuded with Ajaz Khan while expressing his support for Elvish Yadav in a related video in July this year.
4. Arrest
Rajat was arrested in June on charges of assaulting, abducting, and humiliating an 18-year-old boy. The incident came after the boy took a selfie with him and posted it on social media with a caption that Rajat deemed offensive.
5. Rajat Omitting MS Dhoni
During an interview at the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL), Rajat sparked buzz by omitting cricket legend MS Dhoni from his list of players he’d like to recruit for his team -- Haryanvi Hunters.
6. Rush Driving
Rajat faced charges of reckless driving in September for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist, PTI reported.
7. Involvement in Elvish- Maxtern’s fight
In a video, Rajat promised that the two YouTubers would work together to find a solution. The duo later resolved the issue.
8. Rajat beats 3 ‘fake’ sadhus
Rajat asked three people disguised as ‘sadhus’ to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra and when they were unable to do so, he assaulted them on camera, claiming they were fake babas.