Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3112222
HomePhotos

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

He feuded with Ajaz Khan in July this year and supported Elvish Yadav over a video.

  • Prashant Tamta
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 08, 2024, 10:27 PM IST

The 18th season of Bigg Boss has begun with Salman Khan returning as the host. This season featured an exciting lineup of contestants from entertainment to other professions. It also features Rajat Dalal, the controversial influencer who feuded with Carryminati and Ajaz Khan. Let’s take a closer look at some of his controversies:

1. Who is Rajat Dalal?

Who is Rajat Dalal?
1/8

Rajat describes himself as a fitness trainer and a digital creator. He hails from Faridabad and has joined the cast of Bigg Boss 18 as one of the contestants.

2. Controversy with Carryminati

Controversy with Carryminati
2/8

Rajat was involved in a controversy with YouTuber Carryminati when the latter released a roast video mocking Dalal’s views on Sigma males.

3. Feud with Ajaz Khan

Feud with Ajaz Khan
3/8

Rajat feuded with Ajaz Khan while expressing his support for Elvish Yadav in a related video in July this year.

4. Arrest

Arrest
4/8

Rajat was arrested in June on charges of assaulting, abducting, and humiliating an 18-year-old boy. The incident came after the boy took a selfie with him and posted it on social media with a caption that Rajat deemed offensive.

5. Rajat Omitting MS Dhoni

Rajat Omitting MS Dhoni
5/8

During an interview at the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL), Rajat sparked buzz by omitting cricket legend MS Dhoni from his list of players he’d like to recruit for his team -- Haryanvi Hunters.

6. Rush Driving

Rush Driving
6/8

Rajat faced charges of reckless driving in September for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist, PTI reported.

7. Involvement in Elvish- Maxtern’s fight

Involvement in Elvish- Maxtern’s fight
7/8

In a video, Rajat promised that the two YouTubers would work together to find a solution. The duo later resolved the issue.

8. Rajat beats 3 ‘fake’ sadhus

Rajat beats 3 ‘fake’ sadhus
8/8

Rajat asked three people disguised as ‘sadhus’ to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra and when they were unable to do so, he assaulted them on camera, claiming they were fake babas.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal
5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA
How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions
In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards
10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways to operate over 6000 special trains for festive season from THIS date: Check routes and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews