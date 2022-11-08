6 times Urfi Javed made heads turn with with her bold outfits

Urfi Javed has around 4 million followers on social media. She often shares her sexy photos in bold outfits on Instagram.
Urfi Javed, whose unique outfits often make headlines, never fails to grab attention. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, therefore, every photo of her goes viral in no time.
Let's take a look at her recent viral photos:
1. Urfi Javed in Black outfit
Urfi Javed broke the internet when she dropped reel in this bold black dress.
2. Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi warq
Urfi Javed made headlines when she shared her bold photos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "illuminating used chaandi ka warq for this."
3. Urfi Javed in thigh high slit outfit
Urfi Javed looks super hot in this bold thigh-high slit dress. She can be seen posing for the cameras.
4. Urfi flaunting her sexy body
Urfi Javed can be seen flaunting her toned and sexy body in this revealing outfit.
5. Gave befitting reply to trolls
With these pictures, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to all those who troll the actress for her outfits.
6. Urfi Javed's bold avatar
Urfi Javed recently shared these pictures and burned the internet with her bold avatar.