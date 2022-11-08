Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3000366
HomePhotos

6 times Urfi Javed made heads turn with with her bold outfits

Urfi Javed has around 4 million followers on social media. She often shares her sexy photos in bold outfits on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 08, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Urfi Javed, whose unique outfits often make headlines, never fails to grab attention. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, therefore, every photo of her goes viral in no time. 

Let's take a look at her recent viral photos:

1. Urfi Javed in Black outfit

Urfi Javed in Black outfit
1/6

Urfi Javed broke the internet when she dropped reel in this bold black dress.

2. Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi warq

Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi warq
2/6

Urfi Javed made headlines when she shared her bold photos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "illuminating used chaandi ka warq for this."

3. Urfi Javed in thigh high slit outfit

Urfi Javed in thigh high slit outfit
3/6

Urfi Javed looks super hot in this bold thigh-high slit dress. She can be seen posing for the cameras.

4. Urfi flaunting her sexy body

Urfi flaunting her sexy body
4/6

Urfi Javed can be seen flaunting her toned and sexy body in this revealing outfit. 

5. Gave befitting reply to trolls

Gave befitting reply to trolls
5/6

With these pictures, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to all those who troll the actress for her outfits.

6. Urfi Javed's bold avatar

Urfi Javed's bold avatar
6/6

Urfi Javed recently shared these pictures and burned the internet with her bold avatar.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Why Rohit Sharma and Co. were awarded 5 penalty runs during IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews