Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold outfits

Take a look at Urfi Javed's sizzling hot photos that have gone viral.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 14, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

Urfi Javed never fails to draw attention with his distinctive attire, which frequently makes headlines. Every picture of the actress quickly goes viral due to her large social media fan base.

1. Urfi Javed goes topless

Urfi Javed goes topless
1/5

In her latest post, Urfi was posing topless with real hands placed on her assets.

2. Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi warq

Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi warq
2/5

Urfi Javed made headlines when she covered her body with chaandi warq.

3. Urfi Javed's shimmery outfit

Urfi Javed's shimmery outfit
3/5

In this exposing dress, Urfi Javed can be seen showing off her toned and attractive body.

4. Urfi Javed turns flowers into top

Urfi Javed turns flowers into top
4/5

In these photos, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing flowers along with a string as a top. She paired it with black bottoms.

5. Urfi Javed's disco ball inspired attire

Urfi Javed's disco ball inspired attire
5/5

Urfi Javed is seen slaying with a disco ball-like appearance in these photos.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.