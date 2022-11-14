5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold outfits

Take a look at Urfi Javed's sizzling hot photos that have gone viral.
Urfi Javed never fails to draw attention with his distinctive attire, which frequently makes headlines. Every picture of the actress quickly goes viral due to her large social media fan base.
1. Urfi Javed goes topless
In her latest post, Urfi was posing topless with real hands placed on her assets.
2. Urfi Javed covers body with chaandi warq
Urfi Javed made headlines when she covered her body with chaandi warq.
3. Urfi Javed's shimmery outfit
In this exposing dress, Urfi Javed can be seen showing off her toned and attractive body.
4. Urfi Javed turns flowers into top
In these photos, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing flowers along with a string as a top. She paired it with black bottoms.
5. Urfi Javed's disco ball inspired attire
Urfi Javed is seen slaying with a disco ball-like appearance in these photos.