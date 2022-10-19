5 times Anjali Arora set internet on fire with her sizzling hot photos

Take a look at Anjali Arora's stunning photos here.
Anjali Arora, a former Lock Upp contestant, has become a social media sensation with to her sexy dancing videos and hot photos. The diva has a sizable social media following and has recently begun to appear in music videos. After her stint in Lock Upp, photographers frequently took pictures of her.
1. Anjali Arora sizzles in silver dress
Anjali Arora is smiling in this picture while sporting a short silver outfit that looks great on her.
2. Anjali Arora flaunts her curves in a saree
Anjali Arora is seen wearing a red saree with a black blouse in this breathtaking photo.
3. Anjali Arora stuns in black dress
In this LBD (little black dress), Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora stole hearts.
4. Anjali Arora looks pretty in blue
Anjali Arora can be seen posing wearing a beautiful blue dress.
5. Anjali Arora shows off her curves in thigh-high slit dress
Anjali Arora can be seen wearing a stunning white dress with a thigh-high slit.