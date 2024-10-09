3 . Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga mocked Swara Bhasker

The BJP leader mocked Swara Bhasker over her masturbation scene in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Six years ago, the controversial leader had tagged the actress and asked, "Why @ReallySwara follows a handle who supports Kashmir Freedom?". Swara replied to him, "Why does @TajinderBagga have so much time on his hands?", to which Bagga responded, "Your hands may be busy doing useless things."