Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3073977
HomePhotos

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Bigg Boss contestants often accuse show makers of mentally harassing them.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 09, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss, one of the biggest TV reality shows in India, has a huge fan following. The show makes headlines for the controversies that take place inside the house. The host of the show, Salman Khan, is often heard saying that this show is not for weak people.

There are instances when Bigg Boss contestants accused the show of mentally harassing them, the recent example is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider. 

1. Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider
1/5

During his time on Bigg Boss 17, Anurag mentioned that he would often cry in the washroom, shedding tears daily before returning as if nothing had occurred. He said both Salman Khan and the show's producers consistently harassed him mentally, leaving no opportunity untouched.



2. Pooja Misrra

Pooja Misrra
2/5

Pooja appeared in Bigg Boss 5 and later accused the show's contestants and the house of mental harassment. She had several altercations during her stay and, after her eviction, highlighted the impact on her mental well-being.

 



3. Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon
3/5

A participant in Bigg Boss 7, Kushal had a tough time on the show, which he claimed affected his mental health negatively. 



4. Akashdeep Saigal

Akashdeep Saigal
4/5

In an interview with Times of India, Akashdeep Saigal, also known as Sky, claimed that after a heated altercation during his appearance on the fifth season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan allegedly hired a dedicated PR team to hinder his career prospects. Akashdeep had accused Salman of emotional distress and physical altercation at that time.



5. Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan
5/5

Season 11 contestant Zubair Khan had a conflict with host Salman Khan. He alleged mental harassment and filed a police complaint against Salman Khan.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception
Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price
Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes youngest and first openly gay PM of France
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews