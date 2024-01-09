5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Bigg Boss contestants often accuse show makers of mentally harassing them.
Bigg Boss, one of the biggest TV reality shows in India, has a huge fan following. The show makes headlines for the controversies that take place inside the house. The host of the show, Salman Khan, is often heard saying that this show is not for weak people.
There are instances when Bigg Boss contestants accused the show of mentally harassing them, the recent example is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider.
1. Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider
During his time on Bigg Boss 17, Anurag mentioned that he would often cry in the washroom, shedding tears daily before returning as if nothing had occurred. He said both Salman Khan and the show's producers consistently harassed him mentally, leaving no opportunity untouched.
2. Pooja Misrra
Pooja appeared in Bigg Boss 5 and later accused the show's contestants and the house of mental harassment. She had several altercations during her stay and, after her eviction, highlighted the impact on her mental well-being.
3. Kushal Tandon
A participant in Bigg Boss 7, Kushal had a tough time on the show, which he claimed affected his mental health negatively.
4. Akashdeep Saigal
In an interview with Times of India, Akashdeep Saigal, also known as Sky, claimed that after a heated altercation during his appearance on the fifth season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan allegedly hired a dedicated PR team to hinder his career prospects. Akashdeep had accused Salman of emotional distress and physical altercation at that time.
5. Zubair Khan
Season 11 contestant Zubair Khan had a conflict with host Salman Khan. He alleged mental harassment and filed a police complaint against Salman Khan.