5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Bigg Boss, one of the biggest TV reality shows in India, has a huge fan following. The show makes headlines for the controversies that take place inside the house. The host of the show, Salman Khan, is often heard saying that this show is not for weak people.

There are instances when Bigg Boss contestants accused the show of mentally harassing them, the recent example is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider.