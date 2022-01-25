10 patriotic web series to binge-watch as you celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at home

1/10

One of the most talked-about web series of 2019 and 2021, is the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Family Man’. Manoj, as Shrikant Tiwari is a middle-class man secretly working as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK) and does everything in his strength and might to save his country.The first season has him dealing with ISI agents trying to gas Delhi to death, while the second one sees him fight against Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who plays a Sri Lankan Tamil Eelam fighter, out to take revenge for the atrocities faced by people.

Both the seasons are edge-of-the-seat thrillers with drama and comedy sprinkled in it, in just the right amount. Sharib Hashmi plays the able sidekick, JK, and his chemistry with Manoj Bajpayee is crackling. The series is available on Amazon Prime. (Image credit: Thefamilyman/Instagram)