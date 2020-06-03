EXCLUSIVE: 'Ramayan' actor Debina Bonnerjee has THIS to say on mythological shows topping TRP charts during lockdown

debina bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ramayan, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Dna Exclusive, dna exclusives, DNA web exclusive, dna web team exclusive

Ramayan which aired in 2008 is witnessing its rerun on Dangal channel. The mythological show gave two television stars who went on to become one of the favourite couples too. Yes, we are talking about Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who played Lord Ram and Sita on screen. Now as the rerun of Ramayan is going on amid coronavirus lockdown, we indulged in a quick conversation with Debina, who spoke about mythological shows topping TRP charts during the crisis, her memories during the shoot and more.

Talking about mythological shows getting more TRPs currently during its rerun, Debina told DNA exclusively, "Not only is it because of the lockdown but we are all sitting back at home, and it's a very trying and testing time for people, most of whom are going through a lot of mental stress. Watching just about anything is not the most relieving factor, watching something that helps you calm down and makes you introspect is. I think that's the reason Ramayan is doing so well on television again."

When asked about sharing an anecdote from the sets, Debina stated that its difficult to summarise two beautiful years of the shoot. She said, "It's difficult to summarise two whole years as every moment spent was memorable. Watching the show now is like having a memory rush from every scene that I come across. Like the first time I got dressed as Sita and as a vanvasi, the lack of a vanity van and the heat - these were never a factor then as it was our first work. Now when all of these are present on set it makes me see them as a luxury which we didn't have then yet managed to deliver such a fantastic show. We would practically shoot inside a real jungle where we had to walk and go and the camera would be set up, it wasn't possible to have a vanity van or anything out there."

It was on the sets of Ramayan, Debina met the love of her life, Gurmeet. On being quizzed about her first meet with her future husband, she replied, "I don't remember the first day, the first scene that I shot with Gurmeet as we started shooting with each other pretty late, almost after two months. It took me a couple of months to get used to the language as we would speak in shudh Hindi and had a different kind of body language. Initially, I would just keep laughing, it was all very new to me."

During an earlier interaction, Debina had revealed about shooting for the show for about 17-18 hours. Talking about the same, she said, "It didn't take a toll on my health as we were all young, enthusiastic, and having a fantastic time. When you love your job I don't think shooting extra hours or shooting day-in and day-out should matter."