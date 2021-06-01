DNA Exclusive: Sidharth Shukla 'felt similarly emotionally' like his 'Broken But Beautiful 3' character Agastya Rao

It's been just a couple of days since 'Broken But Beautiful 3' streamed on ALTBalaji. But the excitement for it was since the casting was announced. Yes, all because Sidharth Shukla has made his OTT debut with the show. Now during an exclusive interaction with DNA, Sidharth gave quick answers about 'Broken But Beautiful 3', his debut on digital platform and more.

When asked about what made him say yes to the Ekta Kapoor produced show, Sidharth stated, "It's a very real show and I could relate to it. Also, I could relate to Agaystya and at the same time I haven't played a character like him before."

Shukla also revealed that he didn't follow the first two seasons before coming on board for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

The handsome actor also revealed that he could relate to his character Agastya Rao when he read the script. Sidharth revealed, "When I first read the script, I could relate to Agastya a lot. There have been times when I have gone through similar situations or felt similarly emotionally. And hence, for me, one of the main reasons I loved Agastya’s character is that he’s very real, very relatable. He isn’t perfect but I don’t think any of us are and he’s on a journey like many of us in our respective careers and fields, to accomplish his vision in life."

After winning 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth featured in 'Bigg Boss 14' for about two weeks and also starred in a few music videos which became instant hits. The actor said that he felt lucky he was working even though the pandemic.

So did Sidharth have any inhibitions before making his digital debut? To which the actor said, "There were no inhibitions, I am always game for something different and up for a challenge."