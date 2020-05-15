DNA Exclusive: Remember Anushka Sharma as the superstar who is down to earth, says 'Paatal Lok' actor Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, who played a colourful character in 'Stree', can now be seen as a dreaded criminal in the latest show 'Paatal Lok'. Produced by Anushka Sharma, the show has been making waves all over right now. However, a nervous Abhishek tried to answer most questions with a litte poise and humble attitude.

Apart from his experience around Anushka, Banerjee spoke about his role and how preparing for it took a toll on him at one point. Abhishek also has a lot of exciting stuff coming up during the lockdown period. He also went on to talk about how he is dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown situation currently.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

1. Did you take inspiration from a real-life gangster for the role?

I don't take inspirations from gangsters or criminals. So I didn't want to take inspiration from any such particular gangster. I wanted to basically personify criminals instead. I tried to get into their psychology and get to know that world, rather than superficially knowing his image.

2. After last being remembered for a comic role in Stree, you are now playing a dreaded gangster in Paatalok. Did you have to go the extra mile for the role, to make it look believable?

Of course. I think whenever you transform from normal light-hearted characters, to characters which might be out of your comfort zone or less relatable, that is double the work and commitment required to understand the society that character comes from. It is part of our society but still we might not have full knowledge about it and we might be ignorant about them. Playing Hathoda Tyagi made me read a lot of crime reports. I started even following up on the reports. I just tried to understand where the criminals come from. It was a long process, took me some time to really understand the intent, and then only I could imagine to attempt such a part.

3. What was your preparation for the role like?

To prepare for the role, the first thing was to understand the insight of the character. I always think of my characters as alive human beings and try to generate questions around their life and understand their socio-political background. It was a lot of questioning and reading. I don't want to understand criminals but crime - what forces someone to become a murderer, kidnapper or get involved in extortion. That journey for me was entertaining and exciting because it was almost like I was an investigator (laughs) or probably a journalist trying to understand crime better. During the journey I found emptiness and nothingness inside Hathoda. That connected me to him the most. I felt the pain and angst which he was going through. After that it became easy to pull off that character, because I knew that only rage or agression and violence cannot help me pull off this kind of character. It was intense and heavy, but ultimately I was quite relieved and found myself at peace once the shoot was over. I still remember good references like commitment, dedication, loyalty, inner peace in the scariest of situations, from the character and can still use it whenever I want to.

4. How were you approached for the role?

Sudeep Sharma watched 'Stree' and he wanted me to audition for Hathoda Tyagi and that's how I bagged the role.

5. What was working with the likes of Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat like?

I had most of my scenes with Jaideep. It's amazing to have such dedicated and professional actors. Half the work is already done when they are around, because you just look into their eyes and the dialogues come and go with the flow. It was almost like a learning process with such people who do their intense scenes so smoothly. I think all the actors did a fab job with that.

6. Did Anushka Sharma visit the sets? Any memories with her?

She did visit the sets but I was not there that day. I interacted with her during 'Phillauri' where I played a small part. Whatever I remember of her, she is this superstar who is so down to earth and pahadi soul and heart. I think her productions who supports good and unique, out-of-the-box content.

7. Any future collaborations with her?

I'll be collaborating with Clean Slate again. I'm really good friends with Anusha's brother Karnesh. He's more like my elder brother, so I'm positive about working with them again.

8. How are you spending your lockdown?

I'm cooking and taking the lockdown as an experience in cooking, trying different things. Apart from that it has been listeniing to music and watching documentaries. I wake up very late and have not been doing that since a long time so I'm enjoying this calm life but am hoping to start the more responsible life soon too, once the lockdown is over.

9. What is your current mental state?

My current mental state is how a student feels before board exams. I just want to be satisfied and hope people appreciate the part and the entire show.

10. What's next for you?

Next is 'Helmet' with Aparshakti and 'Aankh Micholi'. They are ready for release, and then there is 'Dostana 2' which is yet to be shot. I have taken up another bi-lingual web show on ZEE5 'Kaali 2'. And on Netflix there is a feature film called 'Four Shots'.