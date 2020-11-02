DNA Exclusive: Nishant Singh Malkhani claims he was approached for 'Bigg Boss' every alternate year

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani had an interesting journey inside the house. He entered the house as a 'rejected' contestant, took challenges head on, and now, if reports are to be believed, would make an exit from the house in a double elimination round.

DNA had caught up with the Television actor before he was entering the house. He revealed that the makers of 'Bigg Boss' had approached him for five years, every alternate year. However, it was the perfect time for him to enter the house only this year, thanks to the timing.

The actor also called the show a 'war zone'. He stated that 'Bigg Boss 14' is a very hostile place, before actually entering the house and witnessing things first hand.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

How excited are you to be on the show?

Super excited.

How were you approached for it and what made you say yes to it?

I've been approached a few times, but my other professional commitments didn't let me. This time, the journey of Guddan was ending and I got a call, so the timing was perfect.

Were you approached for few years continuosly?

I think it was more like every alternate year since the past 5-6 years.

Did you follow the show?

I have seen, actually. I followed the last season, especially because my good friend Daljiet was in it.

What do you think is the right mantra to win hearts and eventually win the Bigg Boss trophy?

Be real. Don't be fake, because the audience is always watching you.

What was your first impression about the show?

Speaking from a common man's perspective, I think it's a very hostile place, more like a war zone. My first impression was apprehension, but it goes away. Once I realized I have to be myself, that was my focus. The audience is there no.

One thing you'll never do for a task in the house?

Pysically hurt a woman. I cannot even verbally hurt a woman. Anything that can permanently disfigure my face.

So how would do plan to handle a heated moment?

Those moments sure come, and we try to be respectable to women. But a few of them take advantage of it. Many girls have played the girls' card forcefully. At that time, when girls abuse, then I will 100% use my aggression for self-defence. But I would never verbally or physically demean a woman.

What kind of tasks are you expecting this season?

I think it would be extreme. They try to one up themselves, so I'm expecting it.