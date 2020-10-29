DNA Exclusive - Juhi Parmar on 'Hamari Wali Good News': It aims at uplifting, empowering women through the story

Juhi Parmar is currently seen in Zee TV's Hamari Wala Good News as Renuka in which she sees in a new light. The actor is being seen in a very refreshing and lighthearted role this time. Her role puts out a very strong and social message about women which is much required for people to know and understand in this era. Now in an exclusive chat with DNA, Juhi spoke at length about what the show aims at putting out through its concept.

The actor stated, "When I first heard about the storyline of Hamari Wali Good News, I was very eager and happy to take up the role as the character is one I have never portrayed before in my career, and the message that the show is aiming to bring out to people is honestly very inspiring. Hamari Wali Good News aims at uplifting and empowering women through the story, and especially those women who cannot conceive who must be helped and encouraged instead of being put down."

Juhi added, "The lovely part of the show is that it focusses on one woman reaching out to help another woman through her difficult times, which definitely needs to be highlighted out there so equations can help in being changed. The show also focusses on the dynamics of a mother in law and daughter in law relationship, which is shown very differently and in positive light out here, breaking the norms of a regular mother in law - daughter in law relationship which is usually shown on television, also something which I feel was an interesting part of the concept."