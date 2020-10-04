DNA Exclusive! 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jasmin Bhasin: Don't want others to dim my light in the house

Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. She entered the show by grooving on the superstar's song 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' from Sultan. Before entering the house, DNA caught up with Jasmin for a quick tête-à-tête during which she shared her excitement on entering the house after it being offered to her many times. Jasmin also shared her mantra to win the show.

When asked about her excitement level, Jasmin exclusively told us, "I am super excited and looking forward to going inside. This is our country's biggest show. This year I have finally got an opportunity to be a part of it."

Jasmin also revealed why she finally said yes to the show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor stated, "Honestly, I always tell that I'm not a cutout for this show. But I used to love watching it I used to really enjoy it one of my favourite shows. I always believed that I have to step out of my comfort zone to get ahead in life. I used to get offered but I had prior commitments. This time I didn't have it any, so I decided to challenge myself. So, I said yes for it."

On sharing her mantra to win hearts and the trophy of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin went on to say, "Every year different people come on the show. Everybody has their own personality, everybody has their own temperaments, different situations are created for them. My mantra is I will be myself and I will try enjoying the game so that people who are watching me are also entertained and enjoying. That is the only part of this game."

Jasmin also said, "I hope I can make friends and get around the people. My only problem is that I do not want to come across people who are intentionally targeting me and I do not want to, get affected by such people come under pressure. I don't want others to dim my light. So I'm just bothered about that and staying away from such people."