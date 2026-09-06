Bigg Boss 20 premiere episode live updates: Salman Khan kickstarts 20th season with smashing performance with 20 iconic songs

06 Sep 2026, 09:23 PM

Panchayat's Aasif Khan enters Bigg Boss, gets emotional while sharing the stage with Salman Khan

After Kanika Mann, actor Aasif Khan is popularly known for Panchayat's Ganesh, aka stubborn damadji, entered Bigg Boss 20. While sharing the stage with Salman, he breaks down, sharing his emotional story, revealing that his first work was as a junior artist, and he was among the dancers in Dhinka-Chinka in Salman's Ready. The two re-created the step, and Salman acknowledged his hard work. After Aasif, Qazi Touqeer entered the house.