Bigg Boss 20 premiere episode live updates: Salman Khan kickstarts 20th season with smashing performance with 20 iconic songs

TELEVISION
Salman Khan returns with Bigg Boss 20, this time with a vardaan of Tathas-two. Read on to know all the latest happenings of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan kickstarts the new season with a smashing performance, dancing to his iconic songs. From Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai to No Entry, Salman looked slick while recreating his iconic steps and welcoming the audience with his effortless swag.
After Kanika Mann, actor Aasif Khan is popularly known for Panchayat's Ganesh, aka stubborn damadji, entered Bigg Boss 20. While sharing the stage with Salman, he breaks down, sharing his emotional story, revealing that his first work was as a junior artist, and he was among the dancers in Dhinka-Chinka in Salman's Ready. The two re-created the step, and Salman acknowledged his hard work. After Aasif, Qazi Touqeer entered the house.
Actress Kanika Mann becomes the first entrant of the show. She danced on Dhurandhar's Shararat and then interacted with Salman. The host revealed that his mother is her fan, as she play dragon-fly in Naagin. Kanika corrected him and said that she played a dragon and not a dragonfly in the latest season of Naagin.
Here's Kanikaa Mann entering Bigg Boss 20
Watch Rhiya Ahir vs Love Gill
Love Gill - “ agar woh driver nahi rokte van toh aap aaj yaha nahi hoti”— (@I_Am_His_Fan) September 6, 2026
Destroyed Nalli Cockroach Protestor completely
It’s gonna be fun watching Love on #BiggBoss20 indeed…. pic.twitter.com/Ma6RXaZIsQ