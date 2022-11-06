Yamaha develops first glider aeroplane

Motorbike giant Yamaha Motors conducted a test flight of its first aeroplane at Fujikawa Gliding Field in Shizuoka Prefecture. This test flight was undertaken with the cooperation of Shinmaywa Industries. Shinmaywa manufactured the airplane, and Yamaha Motor provided the 499 CC engine. The engine that Yamaha motors used on this airplane was modified according to the needs of the airplane. Nevertheless, Yamaha's existing technology made it possible to modify this engine according to the needs of an airplane. Yamaha Motor has established itself as a motorbike giant. But its challenge spirit is expanding to four vehicles: a car, an unmanned helicopter, a drone, and an airplane. This project began with discussions between Yamaha Motor, which is always thinking of new ways to utilise its engines, and Shinmaywa Industry, which owns an aeroplane for research and development. Yamaha Motor had a difficult time with endurance testing to match an existing engine for an airplane. Yamaha Motors is one of the most famous and technologically advanced technology firms that has made its mark all over the world.