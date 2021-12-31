Why PM Modi's launch of blockchain-based degrees at IIT Kanpur can be a gamechanger

Students at IIT-Kanpur were recently awarded degrees by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The only difference was that the degrees were digital, based on blockchain technology. This is the first time in India that the degrees have been awarded using blockchain technology. The blockchain-based degrees are helpful in keeping records of students and are easily accessible. The records are safe as it is based on blockchain technology and also damage-proof. This comes after India had flagged its plan to ban private cryptocurrencies with few exceptions. Cryptocurrencies are based on the same decentralised blockchain tech. The government reportedly aims to regulate private cryptocurrencies with the proposed bill.