Whatsapp new feature: instant messaging and calling service on Whatsapp to roll out call links feature

Instant messaging and calling service Whatsapp will be rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with loved ones. According to The Verge, this feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. Users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.

