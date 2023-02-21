Search icon
This IT company in Indore automatically locks computers after shift hours

A software firm in Indore has time tracker in its system that locks the system and asks the employees to "Please go Home!!" once their shift hours are over. “We are a mobile application development company. Time management and long working hours are concerns among employees. So we have time trackers in our systems. As shift hours get over popup appears reading "The office system will shut down in 10 mins. Please go Home!!,” said Ajay Golani, CEO.

