Text chat directly added inside voice channels by Discord

Discord, the Slack-like chat and streaming app, has enabled a new dedicated text chat feature for voice channels. According to The Verge, by clicking on a new chat bubble icon for the voice channel they are participating in, users of the platform can take advantage of the new feature, aptly named Text Chat in Voice Channels. The feature is a welcome quality of life change, similar to the chat window in Zoom calls that many are used to in this day and age.