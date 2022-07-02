Tech OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India

The OnePlus Nord 2T launched in May debuted in India. It has two memory configurations, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, and is available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog hues. According to GSM Arena, these versions cost INR 28,999 (USD 365/USD 350) and INR 33,999 (USD 430/USD 410), respectively. Starting on July 5, you may purchase one from OnePlus Experience Stores, the company's official Indian website, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon.in, and a few local retailers.