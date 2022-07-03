Tech: Asus to unveil ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India on July 5

Asus announced earlier this month that the ROG Phone 6 will be unveiled on July 5 at a number of events in Taipei, Berlin, and New York. The business said today that in addition to the 6-pro">ROG Phone 6 Pro, the ROG Phone 6 will also be released in India on the same day. According to GSM Arena, at a virtual event that begins at 5:20 pm local time on YouTube, both smartphones will be unveiled in the Indian market. Although Asus hasn't released the ROG Phone 6's full list of specifications, it has previously confirmed a few features, like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 165Hz screen, and enhanced cooling.