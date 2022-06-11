Study: How does our brain process and store movement?

According to a study by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, in the brain at a single-neuron level it is found that computation happens not just in the interaction between neurons, but within each individual neuron. Each of these cells, it turns out, is not a simple switch, but a complicated calculating machine. This discovery promises to change not only our understanding of how the brain works but a better understanding of conditions ranging from Parkinson's disease to autism. The findings are also expected to advance machine learning, offering inspiration for new architectures.