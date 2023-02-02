Samsung unveils latest Galaxy phone series 'Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus & Galaxy S23 Ultra'

The top model in the Galaxy S23 series showing what its camera can do, the Korean tech giant is boasting about this device’s filming capabilities. As the Ultra comes with a 200 mega pixel camera, meaning photos have very high resolution and more colours. Even in low-light conditions, Samsung promises pictures will be bright and sharp, Ultra is one of three new models unveiled by Samsung. The series also includes the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. All three devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, a new generation chipset with improved AI capabilities. All phones will be available in four colours: phantom black, green, cream and lavender. The S23 will cost between £849 and £899, depending on specs, with the S23 Plus at £1,049 to £1,149. In the UK, the S23 Ultra will cost £1,599 for a model with 1TB of storage.