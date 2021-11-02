{"id":"2918095","source":"DNA","title":"Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE rumoured to be announced at CES 2022","section":"Technology","slug":"","section_id":"5","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Rumour has it that South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will launch during next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where generally new products are announced. According to GSM Arena, the event will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022. This appears to be in line with an older report citing January 11 as a possible announcement date. A tech community has argued that the new report sounds quite plausible since the handset won't get much competition during the forum.","summary":"Rumour has it that South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will launch during next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where generally new products are announced. According to GSM Arena, the event will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022. This appears to be in line with an older report citing January 11 as a possible announcement date. A tech community has argued that the new report sounds quite plausible since the handset won't get much competition during the forum.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/technology/video-samsung-s-galaxy-s21-fe-rumoured-to-be-announced-at-ces-2022-2918095","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003600-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_08.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635838802","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918095"}