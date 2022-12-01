Samsung reveals price of its Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition smartphone

South Korean tech giant Samsung's Maison Margiela Edition Galaxy Z Flip4, which the company announced earlier this month, has finally received a price tag and it might just surpass your expectations. According to a tech news website, GSM Arena, the exclusive Z Flip4 has been priced at KRW 2,255,000 which converts to USD 1,688. Samsung is selling a total of 100 units in South Korea and official sales are set to start on December 1. Potential buyers will need to enter a raffle on Samsung Korea's website between 11 AM and 6 PM local time and the winners will be announced on December 2, as per GSM Arena. Buyers can also enter the raffle through the South Korean trading platform KREAM from December 1 on a first-come, first-serve principle. The Maison Margiela Galaxy Z Flip4 will also be sold in Hong Kong and France.