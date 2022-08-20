Search icon
Samsung Mobiles: Samsung's Galaxy S8 smartphone receives new firmware update

South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+, which launched in early 2017 to much acclaim, after a long career received their final update in May 2021. Turns out it wasn't the last one after all as the company has sent another update for the smartphone. According to GSM Arena, the change log for firmware G95*FXXUCDVG4 says "GPS stability has been improved" and that's about it. That doesn't sound like enough to account for the 420MB download size, but if there are any other fixes, they weren't important enough to mention. And this really is just a fix, the phone remains on Android 9 with a security patch from April 1 2021. Still, that's more than what can be expected from a phone that is now 5 and a half years old.

