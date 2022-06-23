Samsung Galaxy M13 5Gs specifications 50-megapixel camera and dimensity 700

The Exynos 850-powered Galaxy M13 4G was unveiled by Samsung last month, and it is expected to be followed up by a 5G version soon, which will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC. According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy M13 5G will have a 6.5" HD+ LCD screen with a 269 PPI pixel density and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging.