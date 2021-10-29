Samsung bringing One UI design to its Windows laptops
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 12:55 PM IST
Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to bring its One UI 4 mobile interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops. As per The Verge, the new design changes will appear inside Samsung's Windows apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings. The changes are designed to match the mobile interface that Samsung's bringing to its latest Android phones, to make it easier to switch between the two. Samsung's Notes app also has a new menu layout, updated icons, and refreshed folders. The Samsung Gallery app is the final app that has been updated with One UI 4 changes, and it includes a dark mode to match Windows 11's themes.