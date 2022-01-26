Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Report: Rocket launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX back in 2015 is all set to collide with the Moon

According to a report quoting astronomers, A SpaceX rocket launched into space from Earth almost 7 years ago is on course to hit the Moon in early March.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.