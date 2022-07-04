Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro get stable update for Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0

The stable Realme UI 3.0 update for the Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro has been made available by Realme based on Android 12.According to GSM Arena, the smartphone must be running the build with version RMX2170 11.C.30 or RMX2170 11.C.32 in order to obtain the build for the Realme 7 Pro, which is rolling with version RMX2170 11.F.16. The Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro now have a new user interface with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 features.