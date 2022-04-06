Porsche Taycan test drive review Is it the Best electric sportscar in India

Porsche, the German luxury sportscar maker recently launched its first-ever electric vehicle in India - the Porsche Taycan. The all-electric Taycan has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom, India) and gets two body styles – the Taycan sedan and Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche Taycan has instantly become a hot cake in the global market, outpacing the iconic Porsche 911 sportscar sales. There are a total of seven variants to choose and two battery packs, with maximum electric range of 484 km (WLTP). Here’s our Porsche Taycan test drive review.