Opera working to integrate Chat GPT into browser’s sidebar

Web browsing application Opera is now adding a Chat GPT-powered tool to its sidebar that generates brief summaries of web pages and articles. According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the feature, called "shorten," is part of the company's broader plans to integrate AI tools into its browser, similar to what Microsoft's doing with Edge. Users can enable the functionality by clicking the "shorten" button to the right of the address bar, as seen in a demo included in Opera's blog article. From there, a ChatGPT sidebar will appear on the left, generating a clean, bulleted summary of the article or webpage you're viewing. Opera's announcement comes just days after Microsoft revealed the AI-powered Bing and Edge.

