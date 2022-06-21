OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in India on June 27 to cost Rs 28999

The OnePlus Nord 2T was not yet available in India with no hint or announcement from the brand until now. However, the latest leak suggests the launch date is June 27. According to GSM Arena, there will be two memory options - 8/128 GB with a starting price of INR 28,999 (355 euros), while the 12 GB RAM variant will be INR 31,999 (390 euros).