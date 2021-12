Popular Chinese tech giant OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in January next year. As per GSM Arena, the vanilla 10 model is also expected to be announced alongside. The CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, revealed the launch date of the brand's upcoming flagship on Tuesday. The news was confirmed via a post made by the executive on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.