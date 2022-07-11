Nothing Phone (1) reveals camera specs and samples ahead of July 12 launch

The ‘Nothing Phone (1)’ is geared up to arrive on July 12 with dual rear cameras, and the company has shared a bunch of raw, unfiltered camera samples to show what all they are capable of. As per GSM Arena, in addition to sharing the camera samples, Nothing has also revealed the Phone (1)'s camera specs. The primary camera uses a 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, while the ultrawide unit has a field of view of 114 degrees. The camera system has dual OIS and EIS, and one would also be able to record videos with 1 billion colours. The (1) phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.