New Google Maps feature estimates toll charges on planned routes

Google has rolled out a new Google Maps feature that estimates how much one has to pay in tolls while navigating through a certain route. According to Google, the feature is seen on Android and iOS apps. As per reports from GSM Arena, Android Police had reported seeing the new toll pricing on the app, though it's not yet visible on the pair of devices it has tried along the same route. Google had first announced the 'toll' feature in April.